Special celebrations to mark 40th anniversary of the Crossfire Trust

THE Rangers Hall in Crossmaglen was the chosen venue recently for the 40th anniversary of Ian Bothwell coming to the town and the start of Crossfire Trust.

Local people and supporters of the charity which Ian established, enjoyed an evening of songs and stories and for the first showing photographs of Crossmaglen over the decades.

First time visitors to the town were impressed with the well lit square, late night businesses, welcoming hotel, freshly brewed coffee in EGG and crispy pizzas in Nanny Hughes’.

The delightful finger food supper served by McEntee’s catering and the friendly service which accompanied it reinforced the concept that Crossmaglen is open for business.

The staff in the Rangers Hall who accommodated the Murphy band and all the requested seating, enhanced the evening.

The banner created for the anniversary, ‘40 years of positive change .. a reflection’ acknowledged the journey of adjustment and hope over 40 years.

The MC for the evening, Mr Des McDermott, held the programme together and enquired of Ian from the stage of his future plans.

Ian expressed a desire for a base in the town.

Contributors on the evening were Liz Mooney, Rosaleen Goodman and Breege Quinn.

Rev Ivan Thompson addressed the gathering at Darkley House reflecting on the 40 years of input of Ian and Pauline Bothwell and the cultural changes and challenges over the decades.

Individuals who are no longer here were also acknowledged and a walk through the memory garden highlighted the many people who have supported the charity to fulfil their mission statement of ‘Making God’s love real to all the people within our reach’.