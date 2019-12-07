Police appeal after beef carcases are taken from stolen refrigerated lorry

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a refrigerated container in Loughgall during the early hours of Friday, December 6.

Inspector Leslie Badger said: “The 40ft container, which contained 50 beef carcasses, was stolen from premises in the Red Lion Road area of Loughgall at 1am on Friday.

“The unit was subsequently recovered by Gardaí in Dundalk. However, a significant amount of the beef had been removed.

“This is a distinctive container; and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 463 of 06/12/19.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.