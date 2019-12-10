Armatile announce £3m Dublin expansion plans

AN Armagh headquartered tile manufacturer has announced plans to create 20 new jobs and invest £3m in a new luxury showroom and design hub in Dublin.

Armatile, a family owned business that employs around 90 people across three locations at Armagh, Belfast and Newry, will open the facility at Baldoyle, North Dublin in Spring 2020.

Retail Director, Chris McCann said the company’s vision is to make the new showroom amongst the best in Europe in terms of design and visitor experience.

Armatile manufactures and sells bespoke floor and wall surfaces for residential, hospitality, commercial and conservation design projects. Over the past 18 months Armatile products have been manufactured and supplied to Ireland, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Nigeria, Russia, Switzerland and USA.

Ireland has been an important market for Armatile for many years and the new centre will provide an easy to access location where architects, interior designers, project contractors and installers and product specifiers can meet experts and see first-hand the wide range of bespoke mosaic, Victorian flooring and decorative tile surfaces as well as the support Armatile have available.

Chris McCann continued: “This new facility will provide tangible evidence of our long-term confidence in the Irish marketplace.

“We have supplied Armatile products to many projects across Ireland such as Mazda Ireland, Peter Mark Salons and the Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan, to name a few.

“A Dublin expansion has been in our plans for a number of years and finally we have found a property with a good location, transport infrastructure and the right size.

“We have developed a reputation as one of the leading suppliers for architectural and interior design tiling solutions throughout Ireland and UK. We are able to design and manufacture bespoke and repeat mosaics, patterns, features and fabricated products – all made to a client’s preference in our Armagh manufacturing facility. Our bespoke offering is something that will truly differentiate us in the Irish market.”

The new Dublin showroom will be an inspirational experience showcasing the latest designer tiles from the world’s leading tile manufacturers. Visitors will be taken on a journey through thousands of different interior design and external landscaping options, from format tiles to authentic wood effect tiles and landscape transforming porcelain paving.

Alongside this development, Armatile is increasing its manufacturing capacity in Armagh and boosting production to meet growing demand for its expanding product range. Meanwhile recruitment has begun for the first ten new positions for the new Dublin location.

Armatile is an awarding winning company. This year, Armatile received the UK Tile Association Award in recognition of the company’s unique, specialist skills for manufacturing customised tile and mosaic surfaces; supplied to exclusive interior, commercial and residential projects around the world.