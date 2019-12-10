ATM thieves strike again

LOCAL politicians have hit out at the latest ATM theft in the borough after thieves struck at Antrim Tesco in the early hours of last Friday (December 6) - a few hundred yards from the town’s police station.

The culprits used a digger to access the cash machines, containing a five-figure sum, from the car park of the healthcare hub on the Station Road, demolishing a wooden fence in the process.

The machines were later recovered by police several miles away.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian