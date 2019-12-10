Demand for festive food parcels soars

DEMAND for emergency food supplies in Coleraine is expected to soar by 30% this month as cash-strapped families struggle to pay for a Christmas they can't afford.

Joanne McCracken, who runs Vineyard Compassion Hope Centre foodbank, said: “Christmas is our busiest time of year as local families get increasingly into debt over the festive period. We anticipate a 30% increase in foodbank use this month, compared to November.”

Meanwhile, new figures show that nearly 300 food parcels were handed out to people in crisis in Coleraine from April to September this year.

