Get home safe and dry... 

A TRIO of North Coast organisations are singing off the same carol sheet this Christmas by issuing a message to stay safe and look out for those in need of support.

The Community Rescue Service, Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide (LIPS) and charity for the NW200 in 2020 The Olive Branch wish to highlight the importance of supporting family and friends this Christmas.

Regional Commander of the Community Rescue Service (CRS), Sean McCarry told the Northern Constitution that although Christmas is a time of joy it is also a time of sadness for a lot of people.

Sean is keen to explain that normal society pressures make people feel they must be happy, or appear happy, but some people can’t easily change their mood.

Sean said: “Christmas is for everyone not just for the happy. Don’t be ashamed to speak to someone and share any worries.

“Society is so pressurising now, causing people to feel they must be happy all the time and conform to society’s expectations.

“I would say that no one should be ashamed of how they feel.

“Most of the time you just can’t simply switch your mood, even if it’s Christmas or not.

“The Community Rescue Service notices an increase in missing persons locally close to Christmas, and even on Christmas day.”



Continued on Page 2 of this weeks edition