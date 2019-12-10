Lucky escape after storm plunges tree on to the roof of moving car

A YOUNG driver and her passengers had a narrow escape after a tree fell onto the roof of a car during stormy weather in Cookstown.

The incident happened on the Dungannon Road, opposite a 24-hour Maxol Service Station, shortly before 11pm on Saturday.

Despite the fallen tree causing significant damage to the roof of the Vauxhall Corsa, Police said the driver and passengers escaped with only minor injuries.

Electric cables were also pulled down as a result of the fallen tree and road remained closed for several hours as the debris was cleared.

A number of homes at the bottom end of the town were without power for a number of hours as Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) engineers worked to repair the damaged cables.

PSNI warned drivers to be careful on the roads with the stormy weather bringing down fences and branches throughout the district.