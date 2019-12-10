New apartments in former bank

NEW apartments at the former TSB Bank Building in Ballymena will be open for viewing on Thursday (6-8pm).

Wilson Mawhinney was appointed as building contractor on the complete refurbishment of the residential units bringing the former redundant building back to life.

"The old bank building has been reconfigured to create three spacious and modern apartments on the first and second floors, " said Gareth Dallas, of Ulster Property Sales.

First floor has a one bedroom apartment with an asking price of £85,000 and a large three bedroom apartment with an asking price of £125,000.

The price of the three bedroom apartment on the second floor is still under consideration.

“Convenience to retail, commercial, leisure and lifestyle amenities is one of the reasons why people are happy to move back into our town centres and this “trendy” development at 19 Bryan Street will certainly appeal to young professionals, first time buyers and even downsizers who want to be close to what’s going on,” said Gareth..

Simon Moon said Karl Asset Management are delighted to be releasing the exclusive apartments in the heart of Ballymena.

Local agents UPS have been appointed as selling agent.