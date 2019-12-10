Staff threatened at knifepoint during robbery at Granville

STAFF have been threatened at knifepoint during an armed robbery in Dungannon.

The incident occurred at Vivo on the Granville Road area of Dungannon on Friday last.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “It was reported that two men entered the premises around 8.20pm.

“One was armed with a knife, and the other with an iron bar.

“It is believed one of the men hit the iron bar on the counter and demanded money, while the other pointed a knife at the female member of staff.

“A sum of money was grabbed, and the two subsequently ran off.

“One of the men is described as being in his mid-twenties, approximately 5’ 5” in height, and of slim build. He had a white scarf around his head, and was wearing a black hooded top and black gloves.

“The second suspect is described as being the taller of the two. He was wearing a dark green bomber-style jacket, with the hood up.

“This was an absolutely terrifying experience for the member of staff, who was left visibly shaken.”

Management at the Vivo store spoke to the Tyrone Courier; “We are glad nobody was harmed in this incident.

“The staff were shaken up by the events but they have to be commended for their bravery during the incident.

“We hope that those responsible are apprehended as soon as possible.

“We would like to extend thanks to the community, the support we have received has been overwhelming.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any vehicles or two men acting suspiciously in the area around that time, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1791 of 06/12/19 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.