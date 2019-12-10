Tullamore Court Hotel's €1 million tourism boost

A RECENTLY completed €1 million investment in the Tullamore Court Hotel will boost tourism in the town, guests at a dinner in the hotel's newly refurbishment restaurant were told last week.

Sean O'Driscoll, chief operating officer with the iNua Collection, which bought the hotel from its Tullamore founders earlier this year, said the money had been spent on a revamp of the ground floor, with upgrade work undertaken on the conference centre, a wedding garden, the lobby, bar and restaurant.

The restaurant is now known as the Oak Room and the hotel also added a Java Republic coffee dock in the last few weeks.

“This initial investment is testament to our commitment to the hotel and to Tullamore and we have further investment plans for the hotel in the year ahead,” said Mr O'Driscoll.

“We're also increasing our investment in marketing to attract a lot more conferences and events to Tullamore and also to attract more tourists into the town.”

He thanked all the local guests for supporting the Tullamore Court and added that “we in turn want to play our part in supporting the community here in Tullamore, through growing employment, through growing tourism in the area and also through supporting local organisations in Tullamore”.

“We hope our refurbishment assists in showing visitors everything Tullamore has to offer,” he said.

When iNua purchased the Tullamore Court Hotel, it became the group's eighth hotel in Ireland.

The group has four and five-star properties across Ireland, including the Radisson Blu hotels in Athlone, Limerick, Cork and Sligo, as well as the Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney, the Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel and the Hillgrove, Monaghan.

The Tullamore Court Hotel has 103 bedrooms, a main conference centre with a capacity for 750 and an executive boardroom for 21 delegates.

The hotel's leisure centre has a 20-metre swimming pool.