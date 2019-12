POLICE are appealing for information regarding a burglary which occurred on the Mullaghbrack Road, Markethill.

The incident occurred sometime between 9am hours on Sunday, December 8 and 6.30pm on Monday, December 9. A number of items including cash, jewellery and tools were taken.

If you have any information or noticed anything suspicious in the area please call Police on 101 quoting reference 1685 of 09/12/19.