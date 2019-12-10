Kilcronaghan book launch

Fourteen writers, who are members of the Five Roads Writing Group and who meet at The Kilcronaghan Centre, beside the Five Road Ends, have each contributed poems or pieces of prose to their newly published booklet.

Their new publication is called “A Few Words – Random Rhymes and Writings” and within its 54 packed pages the reader will enjoy a hugely diverse range of material in 37 different guises!

The contributors, who are all from the Draperstown, Tobermore, Desertmartin, Maghera and Magherafelt areas, have been supported and encouraged by Maura Johnston from Moneymore, who has also provided a very thoughtful and complimentary foreword.

An informal book launch will take place this Wednesday (11th) at The Kilcronaghan Centre from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Visitors are invited to call in and avail of the discounted launch price and some light refreshments.