Ballymena schools celebrate Peace Pledge Tree

DUNCLUG College and St Patrick’s College came together on Friday, December 6, with other schools from around Northern Ireland and the border counties of the republic to commit themselves to working for peace in their communities.

The event in Derry/Londonderry’s Foyle Arena was organised by Co-operation Ireland and the Rev Dr David Latimer to celebrate the recent installation of a Peace Pledge Tree in the city’s Ebrington Square that will form part of a peace trail.

The Amazing the Space Peace Pledge Tree is a seven metre high sculpture created by local artist Maurice Harron that features peace pledges on its leaves, written by pupils from over 400 schools across Northern Ireland, including Ballymena, and the border counties of the Republic of Ireland.

All the main churches were represented at the Amazing the Space event held in Maze/Long Kesh in 2017 and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lent their support by attending in 2018.

Liam Neeson also sent his support via a video message.

Dr Mark Browne, Director of Strategic Policy, Equality & Good Relations in The Executive Office: “I am delighted to be part of today’s celebration event. Projects such as ‘Amazing the Space’ are a vital part of our journey towards realising a truly shared and united community.

“Through this project they have created heartfelt pledges of peace, marking their commitment to peace building and to working together.

“To see these pledges now placed, in their permanent home at Ebrington, part of a Shared Future infrastructure and the Pathway to Peace, is a proud moment, and a testament to the Executive Office’s commitment to Peace Building.”

Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman of Co-operation Ireland said: “Amazing the Space is something we at Co-operation Ireland are hugely proud of and the installation of the Peace Pledge Tree means that all the young people’s hard work will be remembered forever in the city where it was first established:.

Dr David Latimer said: “Our young people, with their vibrant ideas and clear perspectives, can reveal a better path.

“Their words and wisdom, displayed within The Peace Pledge Tree, can be a Beacon of Hope that will inspire many to turn their dreams of peace to reality.”