Glarryford's Creamery Can joins 'Economusee' artisan network

GLARRYFORD-based Ice Cream producers, Hugh and Alyson Reid, are the latest artisans to join the growing network of Économusée workshops.

Their coffee shop, ‘The Creamery Can’ is the tenth business added to the list in the Mid and East Antrim and Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Guest speakers at the launch included Ireland’s Good Food Ambassador, Jenny Bristow, Mayor Maureen Morrow of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Graham Thompson, Chief Executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and lead partner of the Économusée Artisan At Work project in N. Ireland.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “The Économusée businesses add to the unique visitor attractions we have and only enhance the experience for tourists and locals.”

The Creamery Can coffee shop and ice-cream workshop at Dundermot Farm are just off the Frosess Road near Glarryford.

Hugh who is passionate about his ice-cream said: “Alyson and I researched and trialled recipes to combine our organic milk and cream with other ingredients such as locally produced fruit and berries. Our ice-cream is made on the farm to the highest quality to ensure that consumers enjoy the velvety smoothness and the creamy richness”.

Carole O’Kane, Corporate Services Manager said: “By visiting each of the ten Économusée artisan workshops, tourists and visitors will gain an enhanced experience; learn about the history of the craft and the business; the enthusiasm of the artist along with the added opportunity of meeting the artisans face to face and discovering the beauty and authenticity of the products made and sold onsite. We are thankful to our funders; Mid & East Antrim Borough Council and Tourism NI to enable us to increase the Économusée network in the area”.

Graham commented: “The launch of the tenth Économusée workshop in Northern Ireland and indeed the UK is an important milestone for Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and for the tourism industry in this area.

“ With the recent launch of Tourism Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland’s major new marketing campaign Embrace a Giant Spirit we are confident that the Économusée concept provides visitors with a unique Northern Ireland experience providing a warm, engaging and big-hearted welcome.”

Jenny Bristow said: “The Creamery Can workshop brings another diverse and unique authenticity to this growing network of Économusée businesses.

“With their delicious and distinctly Northern Irish ice cream and their warm hospitality, Hugh and Alyson will ensure that their customers and tour participants will leave with unforgettable memories”.

Tiérna Mullan Project Officer with Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust added: “These unique visitor attractions add to the overall experiential tourism of the Causeway Coastal Route. We now have five artisan workshops in each of the two council areas -Mid & East Antrim Borough Council and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.”

Économusée Artisans at Work is a concept that was developed in Québec and involves partners from Canada, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Greenland, Haiti, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Within Northern Ireland the other nine ÉCONOMUSÉE workshops are; Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil in Limavady, Scullion Hurls in Loughgiel, Steenson’s Jewellers in Glenarm, Hillstown Brewery in Ahoghill, Hot Milk Forge in Martinstown, Audrey Kyle Art in Islandmagee and Ursa Minor Bakehouse, Broughgammon Farm and North Coast Smokehouse in Ballycastle. Each workshop is situated on or close by the famous Causeway Coastal Route making it an ideal craft trail for visitors.

For more information on the Économusée network contact the CCGHT office on 028201752100, info@ccght.org or www.economusee.eu