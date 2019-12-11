Romanian Day is celebrated

COMMUNITY group ‘Believe In You For You (BU4U)’ staged a programme of cultural activities to mark Romanian National Day in Ballymena recently.

Formed three years ago, the group aims to support and promote young people from different communities, utilising drama, music, dance, and arts and crafts.

Although the event, which was sponsored by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Inter Ethnic Forum and High Kirk Presbyterian Church was primarily inspired by Romanian National Day, it featured music, dance, and food from many different countries.

Simona Boriceanu, Project manager, commented: “Through this event, we believe that we brought together at least 250 people from pram-aged babies right up to senior citizens, to be part of the amazing experience.

People who contributed to entertainment included Lee Hanna (pbagpipes), David Boriceanu (clarinet), Anisia Tiplea (violin), Raluca Kaszoni (minor, played keyboard), Daniel Holban (played pipes), Joe Rocks (played guitar and vocals), Irish Dancers, and BU4U Romanian dance group, who performed with a junior and senior section for this event.