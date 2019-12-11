School closures

THE following schools will be closed on Thursday, December 12 as they are being used as polling stations:

St Peter's Primary School, Collegelands, 90 Collegelands Road, Charlemont.

Orchard County Primary School, 65 Blackisland Road, Annaghmore.

The Cope Primary School, 12 Ballygasey Road, Loughgall.

Drumsallen Primary School, 1 Dernasigh Road, Killylea.

Hardy Memorial Primary School, 22 Legacorry Park, Richhill.

Killylea Primary School, 150 Killylea Road, Armagh.

St John's Primary School, 14 Rathtrillick Road, Middletown.

St Joseph's Primary School, Madden, 50 Farnaloy Road, Armagh.

Our Lady's & St Mochua's Primary School, Derrynoose Road, Keady.

Drumhillery Primary School, 58 Drumhillery Road, Armagh.

St Francis Of Assisi, Madden Row, Keady.

St Mary's Primary School, (Granemore), 123 Granemore Road, Tassagh.

Lisnadill Primary School, 7 Drumconwell Road, Armagh.

Foley Primary School, 60 Ballymacnab Road, Tassagh.

Markethill Primary School, 14 Mowhan Road, Markethill.

Poyntzpass Primary School, 1 Tandragee Road, Poyntzpass.

Tandragee Primary School, Portadown Road, Tandragee.

Mullavilly Primary School, 46 Mullavilly Road, Tandragee.

Hamiltonsbawn Primary School, 113 Annareagh Road, Hamiltonsbawn.

Mount St Catherine's Primary School, Windmill Hill, Armagh.

St Patricks Primary School (Armagh), Loughgall Road.

Armstrong Primary School, College Hill, Armagh.

Bessbrook Primary School, 14 Church Road, Bessbrook.

Kingsmills Primary School, 63 Drumnahunshin Road, Whitecross.