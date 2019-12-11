WW1 book launch in Ahoghill

There will be a launch of ‘Remembering ‘, a book which gives an account of and how it affected the communities of Ahoghill and the surrounding areas on Thursday 12th December, 7.30pm at Ahoghill Community Centre.

Hear more about this book and meet the author at this event, local man Damien Clarke.

Bann Maine West Community Cluster (BMW) are delighted to be launching this book. Through previous good relations projects, BMW discovered that there were so many interesting stories from local people relating to World War 1 that they put together a project involving workshops, interviews and a visit to the Battlefields in France and Belgium, with the idea of publishing a book and setting up a website. We are extremely grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Mid & East Antrim Borough Council for funding and supporting this project.

Earlier this year BMW history volunteers held informal workshops and visits with a wide range of people from across our area to gather information. A small group then travelled to France and Belgium to visit the memorials of those people identified in the research. After much time and dedication from the volunteers, a publication was put together.

Damien Clarke (Bann Maine West member and author of the book), commented:-

“The interest in this project has been amazing and people have been so forthcoming with information including stories, photographs and memorabilia. In fact we have been so overwhelmed that the book only contains some stories. We hope to keep a record online of the rest of the information that we have now and will continue to gather in the future. Another highlight of this project was getting the opportunity to visit the battlefields in France and Belgium and seeing where our local people are remembered”.

Proceeds from the book go partly to the Common Wealth Graves Commission Foundation to support educational initiatives which engage young people and the wider community in our shared history and the rest will be put back into the BMW charity to allow this project to continue and have an online resource.

This is just one of the many projects which BMW are involved with a key focus on working with our member groups in Cloney, Hillstown, Grange, Cullybackey, Portglenone and Tullygarley. We very much believe in the ethos of working together, learning from each other and helping each other grow and develop both within their own communities and the area as a whole. Other initiatives which BMW are involved in include a Lunch & Learn project for older people, community relations projects and health projects.

If you are interested in any aspect of this project or would like more information on the book, please do not hesitate to get in touch - email admin@bannmainewest.co.uk or phone 02825882281.