Criminal damage in Omagh

Police in Omagh are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage to commercial premises in the Kevlin Road area.



The property, near the junction with John Street, had a window smashed sometime between 5pm on Saturday 7th and 6pm on Monday 9th December.



Officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 1833 09/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.