Madlug bag Mayor for official opening

LOCAL business Madlug (Make a Difference Luggage) opened their new offices in Richhill with a little help from Lord Mayor, Cllr Mealla Campbell.

Madlug’s innovative give one away approach has raised awareness of value and worth of children in care by donating high quality bags with every purchase. Since 2016, they have worked alongside Health Trusts across the UK to make sure these bags are received by children moving within the care system.

Dave Linton, founder of Madlug says, “We are thrilled with our new space and we want to thank the Lord Mayor for coming and opening it for us.

“We want to thank everyone who came to support us from the community and we are really excited about the future of Madlug throughout the UK.”

Madlug have donated over 10,000 bags to children in care across the UK since they launched in 2016. With every bag purchased, Madlug will give a bag to a vulnerable child, which will help the on their way with dignity.

Lord Mayor Mealla Campbell, who has been a foster parent herself, says, “I want to congratulate Dave and all the work that they have been doing for children in the care system for the last four years. The buy a bag approach has a huge impact on those children in care, to give them that dignity and sense of self-worth.”

There are over 90,000 children in care throughout the UK and Ireland - that is one child every 15 minutes going into care. Children in care often move around the country and are rarely provided with suitcases or bags to carry their belongings, instead having to pack their possessions into black bin bags. Madlug buy a bag give a bag away, makes sure that these incredible children and young people can move with dignity and feel cared for.