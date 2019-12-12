Four injured in road traffic collision

Four people were injured in a two vehicle collision yesterday (Wednesday) around two miles from Ballygawley roundabout on Omagh Road.

Two people in each car were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed from around 5.30pm and re-opened at around 11pm.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact police at Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 1306 11/12/19

