Community health initiative launched at Dunsilly Hotel

LOCAL community groups gathered at the Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim recently to celebrate the launch of the Public Health Agency funded, Communities Improving Health Model Toolkit.

The scheme was developed by the Networks Involving Communities in Health Improvement Project Officers, for community-based practitioners who want to support local communities to build a healthier community.

Participants had the opportunity to experience and learn more about the toolkit and meet groups from across the Northern Locality area, who are helping to reduce health inequalities and develop healthy and sustainable communities.

The groups are part of the Health Alliance, also developed within the NICHI project.

The Health Alliance provides an opportunity for communities, voluntary and statutory sectors to network, share information and best practice.

Maurice Meehan, Head of Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement, Public Health Agency said: “I welcome the Communities Improving Health Model Toolkit.

“I trust that communities who wish to address local health and social well-being needs will find the toolkit easy to use and helpful and that its wealth of evidence based information will enable them to focus and build on assets and resources that can be used to assist achievement of their health and social wellbeing improvement goals.”

To access to the wide range of resources and support available to create healthier communities, log onto the Health Alliance website www.healthallianceni.com and become a member for free!

You can also sign up to receive their regular e-zine and promote your own health and well-being activities to a much wider audience.

For more information, contact your local NICHI Project Officer:

Antrim, Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey - Pamela McClelland, Impact Network NI (tel: 028 9447 8645; pamela@impactnetworkni.org)

Ballymena, Ballymoney, Larne and Moyle - Veronica McKinley, Northern Area Community Network (tTel: 028 2177 2100 email: health@nacn.org)