Paisley wins seat but with a big reduction in majority

DUP top polls in East Londonderry and North Antrim as Alliance votes increase
Ian Paisley has been returned as MP for North Antrim but his majority was significantly reduced.
He saw his vote drop from 28,521 in 2017 to 20,860 in this campaign.
There is no doubt that the parliamentary punishment handed out to him over the Sri Lanka affair was a major factor in the performance.
The decision by the TUV not to run a candidate also gave a significant boost to the campaign of former UUP leader, Robin Swann.
More from the candidates in next Tuesday’s print edition of the Ballymena Guardian.
Results
Democratic Unionist Party
Ian Paisley
Votes:
20,860
Vote share %:
47.4
Vote share change:
-11.5
Ulster Unionist Party
Robin Swann
Votes:
8,139
Vote share %:
18.5
Vote share change:
+11.3
Alliance Party
Patricia O'Lynn
Votes:
6,231
Vote share %:
14.1
Vote share change:
+8.5
Sinn Féin
Cara McShane
Votes:
5,632
Vote share %:
12.8
Vote share change:
-3.5
Social Democratic & Labour Party
Margaret McKillop
Votes:
2,943
Vote share %:
6.7
Vote share change:
+1.4
Independent
Stephen Palmer
Votes:
246
Vote share %:
0.6
Vote share change:
+0.6
Change compared with 2017
Turnout
DUP majority:
12,721
Registered voters:
77,134
% share:
57.1%
Change since 2017:
-6.9
Vote share