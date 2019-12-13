Paisley wins seat but with a big reduction in majority

Ian Paisley has been returned as MP for North Antrim but his majority was significantly reduced.

He saw his vote drop from 28,521 in 2017 to 20,860 in this campaign.

There is no doubt that the parliamentary punishment handed out to him over the Sri Lanka affair was a major factor in the performance.

The decision by the TUV not to run a candidate also gave a significant boost to the campaign of former UUP leader, Robin Swann.

Results

Democratic Unionist Party

Ian Paisley

Votes:

20,860

Vote share %:

47.4

Vote share change:

-11.5

Ulster Unionist Party

Robin Swann

Votes:

8,139

Vote share %:

18.5

Vote share change:

+11.3

Alliance Party

Patricia O'Lynn

Votes:

6,231

Vote share %:

14.1

Vote share change:

+8.5

Sinn Féin

Cara McShane

Votes:

5,632

Vote share %:

12.8

Vote share change:

-3.5

Social Democratic & Labour Party

Margaret McKillop

Votes:

2,943

Vote share %:

6.7

Vote share change:

+1.4

Independent

Stephen Palmer

Votes:

246

Vote share %:

0.6

Vote share change:

+0.6

Change compared with 2017

Turnout

DUP majority:

12,721

Registered voters:

77,134

% share:

57.1%

Change since 2017:

-6.9

Vote share