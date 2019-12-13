Brady retains Newry & Armagh as Lockhart holds Upper Bann

THERE have been no surprises locally in the 2019 General Election as Sinn Fein's Mickey Brady and the DUP's Carla Lockhart held on to their Newry & Armagh and Upper Bann seats respectively.

Turnout was down but over 100,000 voters across both constituencies braved the cold, wet December weather to have their say.

In Newry & Armagh Mr Brady saw his majority reduced from almost 12,500 to 9,287.

He still eased to victory, though, taking 20,287 votes compared to the DUP's William Irwin, who polled 11,000.

Alliance had a great night in the constituency, with Jackie Coade more than trebling her 2017 vote from 1,256 to 4,211.

Pete Byrne increased the SDLP vote by just under 400 votes to 9,449 while the UUP's Sam Nicholson scored 4,204, down by 221 on his 2017 vote.

Meanwhile, Aontú candidate Martin Kelly pulled in 1,628 votes.

In Upper Bann Ms Lockhart saw her party's vote dip by over 1,800 votes, but her 20,501 votes still saw majority still increase to 8,210.

Alliance candidate Eoin Tennyson almost trebled his party's tally from 2017, achieving 6,433 votes. He will have got many of his 4,114 extra votes from the UUP, whose candidate Doug Beattie lost 1,703 votes as his tally totalled 6,197.

Second placed John O'Dowd's Sinn Fein total was down by over 2,000 to 12,291.

Finally SDLP candidate Dolores Kelly saw her vote increase slightly to 4,623.

