Gildernew retains Fermanagh & South Tyrone seat

Gildernew retains Fermanagh & South Tyrone seat
Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

Michelle Gildernew has retained the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP seat by the slimmest of margins.

After a recount, it was declared just before 7am that the Brantry woman had recorded just 57 more votes than Ulster Unionist Party candidate Tom Elliott.

Ms Gildernew said she was delighted to get over the line and paid tributes to the other candidates, especially Mr Elliott, as well as all her staff and those who voted for her.

Mr Elliott also thanked those who worked closely with him, his voters, and paid tribute to the Nationalist voters who had put their trust in him.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130