Fermanagh and South Tyrone election BLOG

South Tyrone election BLOG
Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

The turnout in Fermanagh and South Tyrone this year is 51,087 - 70.13% of the eligible electorate which was 72,848.

This is actually down from 2017's general election when there were 53,74 votes polled, or 76.08% of the eligible electorate.

4:12AM - GILDERNEW '62 VOTES AHEAD'

4:01AM - RECOUNT CONFIRMED!

3:56AM - POSSIBLE RECOUNT?

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130