Fermanagh and South Tyrone election BLOG

The turnout in Fermanagh and South Tyrone this year is 51,087 - 70.13% of the eligible electorate which was 72,848.

This is actually down from 2017's general election when there were 53,74 votes polled, or 76.08% of the eligible electorate.

4:12AM - GILDERNEW '62 VOTES AHEAD'

Michelle Gildernew 62 votes ahead apparently in Fermanagh and South Tyrone. Full recount to take place. #GeneralElection2019 — Darren Beattie (@Darren_Reporter) December 13, 2019

4:01AM - RECOUNT CONFIRMED!

FULL recount in Fermanagh and South Tyrone #GE2109 - 20 or 30 votes between Tom Elliott and Michelle Gildernew — Darren Beattie (@Darren_Reporter) December 13, 2019

3:56AM - POSSIBLE RECOUNT?