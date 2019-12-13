Fermanagh and South Tyrone election BLOG

DUP top polls in East Londonderry and North Antrim as Alliance votes increase
The turnout in Fermanagh and South Tyrone this year is 51,087 - 70.13% of the eligible electorate which was 72,848.
This is actually down from 2017's general election when there were 53,74 votes polled, or 76.08% of the eligible electorate.
4:12AM - GILDERNEW '62 VOTES AHEAD'
Michelle Gildernew 62 votes ahead apparently in Fermanagh and South Tyrone. Full recount to take place. #GeneralElection2019— Darren Beattie (@Darren_Reporter) December 13, 2019
4:01AM - RECOUNT CONFIRMED!
FULL recount in Fermanagh and South Tyrone #GE2109 - 20 or 30 votes between Tom Elliott and Michelle Gildernew— Darren Beattie (@Darren_Reporter) December 13, 2019
3:56AM - POSSIBLE RECOUNT?
Rumours there are approximately 20 votes separating Tom Elliott of the UUP and Sinn Fein's Michelle Gildernew and a possible recount. pic.twitter.com/wo8SzaKWmt— Darren Beattie (@Darren_Reporter) December 13, 2019