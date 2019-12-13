West Tyrone election

West Tyrone election
Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

Orfhlaith Begley has been re-elected as MP for West Tyrone.

Turnout for the West Tyrone constituency has been confirmed as 62.44 per cent.

Of the eligible electorate of 66,259, there were 41,375 votes polled.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130