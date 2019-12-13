West Tyrone election BLOG

Orfhlaith Begley has been re-elected as MP for West Tyrone.

Orfhlaith Begley is confirmed as West Tyrone MP with a total of 16, 544 votes. Tom Buchanan DUP - 9,066; Daniel McCrossan SDLP - 7,330; Stephen Donnelly Alliance - 3,979; Andy McKane UUP - 2,774; James Hope Aontu - 972; Susan Glass Green Party - 521 — Darren Beattie (@Darren_Reporter) December 13, 2019

Turnout for the West Tyrone constituency has been confirmed as 62.44 per cent.

Of the eligible electorate of 66,259, there were 41,375 votes polled.