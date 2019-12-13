West Tyrone election BLOG

DUP top polls in East Londonderry and North Antrim as Alliance votes increase
Orfhlaith Begley has been re-elected as MP for West Tyrone.
Orfhlaith Begley is confirmed as West Tyrone MP with a total of 16, 544 votes. Tom Buchanan DUP - 9,066; Daniel McCrossan SDLP - 7,330; Stephen Donnelly Alliance - 3,979; Andy McKane UUP - 2,774; James Hope Aontu - 972; Susan Glass Green Party - 521— Darren Beattie (@Darren_Reporter) December 13, 2019
Turnout for the West Tyrone constituency has been confirmed as 62.44 per cent.
Of the eligible electorate of 66,259, there were 41,375 votes polled.
DUP candidate Tom Buchanan, who polled 9,066 votes, said that his party has closed the gap on Sinn Fein. "This seat is not and will not always be in the clutches of Sinn Fein, and will be at some stage taken back by Unionism." pic.twitter.com/uTZaYj9BXe— Darren Beattie (@Darren_Reporter) December 13, 2019