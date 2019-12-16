2019 Tullamore Show a tremendous success but loss of €56,000 recorded

A FIFTEEN per cent drop in gate receipts at last August’s Tullamore Show and an overall rise in expenditure resulted in the event recording a loss of over €56,000.

“Gate receipts fell substantially,’ Auditor Michael Kinsella told the attendance at last Wednesday night’s AGM of Tullamore Show Society in the Bridge House Hotel.

He explained: “The Show was held at the peak of the beef crisis, Brexit was high on the agenda and we had poor weather early in the morning which was the biggest difficulty of the day.”

Mr Kinsella, of BCA Chartered Accountants, revealed expenditure jumped by €40,000 accounted for by increased prize money and investment in site preparation and marquees.

But he stressed that the show remained in a strong financial position overall despite the loss for the year.

“In relation to gate receipts and how we can increase them that will be subject of many debates at executive meetings,” Mr Kinsella predicted.

He estimated that gate receipts generally accounted for over 50 per cent of income for the show each year.

Show Chairperson, Brenda Kiernan said the event had yet again consolidated its position as the biggest and most successful one-day show in the country.

“It was the second year we had our feature sponsors FBD and we are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with them,” she outlined.

Ms Kiernan noted that farm safety had been a keynote theme at last August’s event with FBD and the Road Safety Authority running events highlighting the problems.

“If people only went home with that one message from the show it would be a great result,” she outlined.

Continued Ms Kiernan: “The Show does not just happen because of the hard-working executive but because there are so many cogs in the wheel that make it a success.”

She paid tribute to Operations Manager, Freda Kinnarney, Office Manager, Chelsea Cox, the entire office team and the hundreds of volunteers who ensured the success of the event.

The Chairperson stressed that sponsors were an indispensable and essential cog in the wheel as were exhibitors, whether they “entered a cupcake or a prize bull.”

She recalled that traffic management had worked amazingly well at this year’s show and paid tribute to the Gardai, Offaly County Council and the site owners.

Ms Kiernan noted that one of this year’s highlights had been the staging of the hunt chase, an event which previously formed part of the RDS Horse Show programme.

Concluding she looked forward to another successful event being stated at the Butterfield Estate on Sunday, August 9 2020.

An overview of all sections of the Show was provided in comprehensive addresses by Cecil Cox, John Donoghue, Rodney Cox and Christy Maye.

The following officers were re-elected for the coming year Chairperson – Brenda Kiernan, Vice Chair – Cecil Cox, Secretary – Freda Kinnarney, Treasurer – Rodney Cox, PRO – Christy Maye.