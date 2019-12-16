All systems go for Tullamore Christmas Tractor Run

Members of Tullamore Tractor Run and Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group gathered last Sunday at The Old Harbour Bar for the launch of the 2019 Christmas Tractor Run. The date of tractor run is Saturday 28th December.

By all accounts organisers are expecting this year to be the largest turn out ever. The commitment given so far from sponsors has been exceptional.

There are a large number of items secured for the auction on the night which includes two All-Ireland hurling tickets, four rugby Six Nations tickets, four Munster tickets and two Heineken Leinster tickets, hotel vouchers along with many other items of great value.

Vintage and classic tractors, cars, trucks, motorcycles are all welcome for the post Christmas event. Refreshments wil be provide on the day.

PJ Lyman, organsing committee PRO, stated: “This will be a great family morning out with Irish dancing ,farm model and vintage display. Also tractor Run hats will be for sale.”

The route this year will travel through Ballydaly, Tinnycross, Derrygolan, Ballycallaghan,Baleek Ballinmona, Gormagh, back to Tullamore where soup will be served to all participants. Monster Auction on the night with live music in the Old Harbour Bar.

While this Tractor Run has become one of the biggest runs in the country it has played a very important role for Dochas cancer care funding so please come and support our local cancer support group.

Entry fee is 25 euro or you can donate on the day. For further details please Mick Waters 087 4023873 or P.J. Lynam 086 2571254