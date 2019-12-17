Memorandum of Understanding agreed between China's 'Wine City' and Tullamore

A memorandum of understanding was signed linking Tullamore with the city of Luzhou in China yesterday [Tuesday] morning at Tullamore Municipal District offices by Mayor Linxing of the city of Luzhou and the Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District Councillor Frank Moran.

Welcoming the Mayor and the Chinese delegation, Cllr Moran thanked them for coming “to exchange thoughts for collaborations and twinning. We are deeply honoured that you are interested in twinning with Tullamore and your commitment to building constructive, complementary and dynamic relations is clear,” he said. “Please accept our warmest welcome to invite you to send further delegations from Luzhou to visit Tullamore and indeed Offaly to enhance relationships with respect to economy, education, tourism, and trade. We look forward to your reflections on how to build an even closer and mutually beneficial relationship between Luzhou and Tullamore in the coming years and as part of our discussions.”

The city of Luzhou is known as the “wine city”. It is also an important port on the Yangtze river

Mayor Linxing described Ireland as a place of beautiful landscapes and agreeable climate. He commented that Tullamore is well know for Tullamore DEW, pharmaceuticals and electronics. He said the signing of the agreement will promote future cooperation.

Chief Executive Officer with Offaly County Council, Anna Marie Delaney also welcomed the delegation along with Deputy Barry Cowen and Deputy Carol Nolan. She said she was very much looking froward to signing the memorandum of understanding to further the development of the proposed twinning of the two areas. She told the delegates that the areas of most benefit would be in the economic, tourism and heritage sectors.She went on to speak about the many businesses in Tullamore. In addition she mentioned Tullamore hospital which is linking into the University of Limerick, Tullamore DEW, the Distillery, Birr Castle, Clonmacnoise and Lough Boora.

Head of Offaly Enterprise, Orla Martin told the delegation that Offaly was known as the ‘faithful county.’ She told the delegation it has a central location with great connectivity and a good quality of life. She spoke of the skilled talent in the area.“Offaly is know for innovation and adaption an example is green energy. In the past we had a lot of peat production as a fuel now transforming to clean renewable power.” She mentioned a €150m project in June which saw the collaboration between Lumcloon Energy and Hanwha Energy to build plants which will store electricity.

Also mentioned was Mor Gin and Glenisk located in Tullamore.

Following the speeches there was an exchange of gifts, Councillor Frank Moran presented Mayor Linxing with the book “Flights of Fancy” by Offaly County Council architect Rachel McKenna. In return the Mayor presented a scroll with a Chinese painting of panda bears which are native to central China.