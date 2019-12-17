Remembering our loved ones at Christmas time

LAST Tuesday evening saw the successful launch of the Christmas Tree of Remembrance organised by the Rotary Club of Limavady.

Now a long standing tradition in the town, the unique Tree of Remembrance offers residents of the Roe Valley an opportunity to remember their loved ones whose names are placed on a yellow ribbon and tied onto the Christmas Tree which is located outside the Roe Valley Arts Centre in Drumceatt Square.

Again this year, the two charities which will benefit from the largesse of the local community will be St Vincent De Paul and the Salvation Army.

Devoted Rotarian, Peter Jack told the Northern Constitution: “Each of these charities does sterling work for local destitute families and the Food Bank is also supported through their worthy aims.

“Many people seem to think a food bank does not need to exist.

“The stark reality for many families in Limavady however, is that if the food bank didn’t exist, then many families would have nothing to eat or indeed have any heat in their homes over the Christmas period.”

Peter continued: “Last year the Rotary Club in Limavady was the most successful in Ireland with more than...





