South West College partners with manufacturing industry for launch of new support programme

A NEW Manufacturing Support Programme has been launched at South West College (SWC) Dungannon. The initiative has been developed by SWC in conjunction with manufacturing companies from the Fermanagh Omagh and Mid-Ulster District Council areas.

The Manufacturing Support Programme will provide local industry with an integrated support package to assist employers in attracting and retaining the talent needed to continue to improve productivity and competitiveness.

The initiative will also focus on connecting the manufacturing industry with a range of Department for the Economy funded initiatives provided by SWC including: Assured Skills Welding Academy; Bridge to Employment – Welding; Skills Focus; Apprenticeships.

The new Assured Skills Academy is open and offering 13 people the opportunity to gain the skills needed to start a career in welding.

Participants will undertake five weeks of industry-relevant pre-employment training followed by a two-week placement in a welding role in a company in the wider Dungannon area. Participants who complete the Academy will gain a Level 2 City and Guilds Award in Welding Skills and secure a guaranteed job interview.

The Assured Skills and Bridge to Employment programmes have been specifically designed to support upskilling of new entrants to the manufacturing industry through the provision of focused welding skills and employability training.

South West College Chief Executive, Michael McAlister highlighted the College’s commitment to support the local manufacturing industry. Michael said: “South West College is a long standing provider of high quality education and training and has collaborated with the manufacturing industry to co-design a coherent suite of qualifications which support progression from entry level through to Bsc Hons Degree.

“This comprehensive education and training offer is complemented by a range of targeted upskilling interventions to meet the defined needs of industry and therefore increasing the pool of qualified welding operatives will be a key strategic focus of the Manufacturing Support Programme.”

Applicants for the Assured Skills Welding Academy must be at least 18 years old by Monday 13 January 2020 and be eligible to work in the UK.