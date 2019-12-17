Court hears of ‘kidnap ordeal' with three suspects still on the run

A MAN jumped out of a window to escape after being kidnapped and driven to addresses in Ballymoney and Coleraine during a three-hour ordeal, a court heard yesterday (Monday).

One of the suspects, with an address on the north Coast of county Antrim, was due to appear by video link at Coleraine Courthouse accused of kidnapping, theft of around £500 as well as aiding and abetting grievous bodily harm.

But the link to Maghaberry prison wasn't working and proceedings went ahead in the 29-year-old's absence.

North Antrim Magistrates heard how three other suspects wanted in connection with the alleged lunchtime kidnapping last Tuesday (December 10) were on the run and “being actively sought” by police.

*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.