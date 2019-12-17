Newry & Armagh MLA to stand down

SINN Féin MLA Megan Fearon has announced she will step down from the Assembly.

It brings down the curtain on a seven-year career in the Assembly which saw her serve as Junior Minister.

The 28-year-old, who was the party's spokesperson for women, children and young people, was appointed as an MLA in 2012.

She replaced Conor Murphy, who at the time was also an MP, after he resigned from the Assembly as part of Sinn Fein's policy of abolishing double jobbing.

In a statement released this morning, Ms Fearon said, "After seven years I have decided to step down as an MLA for Newry and Armagh.

"This decision was not easy and is bittersweet.

“Representing Sinn Féin and the people of South Armagh has been an honour and one that I never took lightly.

“I want to thank every single activist and voter for their support and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve.

“It’s been a pleasure to be part of the Sinn Féin team, both locally and nationally both as an MLA and on the Executive. I want to wish my colleagues well in the future and thank them for their friendship.

“Over the years this role has allowed me to meet the most inspiring people, make friends for life and have many unforgettable experiences.

“Working towards a new Ireland based on fairness and equality is a huge part of who I am. I will always be an activist, but my time in electoral politics has ended.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter in life and I want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey."