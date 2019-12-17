Nicholl calls for road user vigilance in Greysteel

SINN Fein Councillor Dermot Nicholl has called for road users to be more vigilant in the Greysteel area.

Councillor Nicholl issued his growing concern for the safety of pedestrians and drivers in the village following various reports of road users driving through red lights located on the Clooney Road.

He said: “Unfortunately, this has become a regular occurrence.

“Just recently, there was a partially sighted lady who was nearly knocked down because someone drove through a red light but luckily she was held back before walking onto the road.”

Councillor Nicholl went on to highlight the importance of road vigilance, particularly at this time of year when weather conditions are fierce.

He continued: “I just want to raise awareness and tell road users to be patient and let people cross the road.”

Councillor Nicholl concluded:“I have spoken to police about this issue and they have been monitoring the area and will be carrying out further patrols on Clooney Road.

“It’s a road safety accident waiting to happen.”