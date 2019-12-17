‘Time for change’ at Taggarts as office building demolished

‘Time for change’ at Taggarts as office building demolished

A piece of history being demolished on Meetinghouse Street, Ballymoney yesterday (Monday), the offices of Hugh Taggart & Sons Ltd making way for the new Lidl Store. WK51-AM-601

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

A BIT of history was demolished on Meetinghouse Street Ballymoney yesterday (Monday), with the offices of Hugh Taggart & Sons Ltd making way for the new Lidl Store, currently under construction.
Commenting, Colin Taggart said: "My dad, Hubert, who passed away five years ago, built that office when he moved the business down from Church Street in April 1963."

*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130