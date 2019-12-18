1st Ballymena's First Light raises over £6,000 for CLIC Sargent

THE recent annual First Light in First Ballymena Presbyterian Church raised over £6,000 for CLIC Sargent.

The refurbished building was filled to overflowing for this very popular event in the local Christmas Calendar.

The theme this year was ‘Jesus, the Light of the World’, vividly unpacked in word, music and audio visual presentation.

A choir of 70 took centre stage, accompanied by a band of 10 talented musicians.

The soloists for the evening were Jonathan Davison, Laura Bryans, Caitlin McMullan and Tracey Brush.

The newly formed First Ballymena Children’s Choir made their debut appearance and have undoubtedly secured their slot in the programme for future years.

Interpretive readings of Advent poetry and prose were expertly delivered by Louise Nelson and Paula Stronge.

All of which was woven together in an unfolding narrative of Jesus bringing light into darkness both historically and in contemporary experience.

Tickets are not sold for the event but a collection is taken each year for a cancer charity.

This year the proceeds which amounted to over £6,000 were donated to CLIC Sargent.

Valerie Cubitt, local representative for the charity, spoke movingly about their work and thanked those present for their amazing generosity.

First Light is coordinated each year by Paul Brush, Musical Director at First Ballymena and hosted by the Minister, Rev. William Sinclair. A team of people behind the scenes responsible for artistic design, sound, lighting, catering, stewarding and more, make it all happen.

First Light 2020 will take place on Saturday, December 5 (D.V.).