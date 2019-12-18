Arson attack in Kells

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an arson attack at a property in the Ballymacvea Road area of Kells.

At approximately 1.30am this morning, Wednesday, 18 December, police received a report that a bin had been pushed up against the back door of a house and set on fire.

A car that was parked at the side of a house had also been set on fire.

NIFRS personnel attended and assisted a male occupant from the property. It is believed he suffered smoke inhalation.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "We are very lucky today that we are not dealing with a more serious incident.

“The perpetrator(s) who carried out this reckless act showed total disregard for the safety of anyone in this property. I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity at all in the Ballymacvea Road area to contact detectives at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 100 18/12/19. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.