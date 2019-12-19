A special breakfast was held in All Saints Parish Centre where P.J McAvoy and Colum Best both directors of Ballymena North Partnership gave recognition to ten volunteers for the work they do in their communities.

Fifty persons attended the function and thanks to Claire Law and her staff for serving up a fantastic breakfast.

This event was funded by Awards forAll (Big Lottery).Ballymena North are grateful to the Big Lottery for the funding of this and other projects held throughout 2019.

Photo left to right back row Colum Best,Bob McCahon,Kevin McCrudden,John Haveron,Sean Haveron Thomas McReynolds

Front row l-r Patricia McQuillan,Hilda McCrudden,P.J McAvoy Anna Boyd and Patricia O’Neill

Unable to make the presentation was David McGuckin another volunteer and recipient of an award.