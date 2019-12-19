Chamber of Commerce Christmas social

Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry kicked off their festive celebrations with their annual Christmas Social and Networking event in the Adair Arms Hotel last Tuesday.

There was an excellent turnout of Chamber members and guests at what is always an informal evening.

Chamber President Councillor Robin Cherry MBE, welcomed everyone and thanked them for taking time out of their busy Christmas schedules to attend the event.

He then went on to present the trophies and certificates for the 2019 Christmas Window Dressing Competition.

The three prize winners were McKillens of Church Street, Wyse Byse on Church Street and The Nest in Broughshane.

Robin went on to say that the judges were very impressed with the high standard of the windows this year and that it had made their job very difficult.

Because of this the judges also awarded three Highly Commended Certificates to Willow Beauty on Broughshane Street, Fred Funk on Ballymoney Street and the Midtown Makers Studio on Church Street

Congratulations to all the winners!

A presentation was also made to the NI Hospice. A raffle was held at the 2019 Ballymena Business Excellence Awards Gala, and an excellent sum of £3,400 was raised.

The Chamber would like to thank the following businesses who donated prizes for the raffle: Ballymena Golf Club: The Tullyglass House Hotel: Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort: Bank of Ireland, Tom and Adrienne Wiggins, Willow Beauty: The Old Mill Bakery: The Smoking Monkey and Vera McCullough Jewellery.

Thank you to the Adair Arms Hotel – the hospitality as always was excellent!