Delight as Woodlands Pre-School Centre achieves 'outstanding' inspection report

STAFF at Woodlands Pre-School Centre in Donemana are celebrating after the group received an ‘outstanding’ inspection report.

It was smiles all around this week after the the management and staff of the centre announced that they had received the outstanding report following a recent inspection by the Department of Education lnspectorate ETl.

The inspection focused on; the outcomes for learners, quality of provision and leadership and management of the group, all of which were outstanding.

The full ETI inspection report can be viewed at www.etini.gov.uk

It states: "The children's independence is very well developed and they have high levels of confidence leading them to extend and direct their own play with the skilful support of the staff.

"The quality of the staff interaction is consistently outstanding; they encourage well the children's - sustained engagement in the activities, building effectively on the children's personal interests and experiences".

"The staffs extensive knowledge of the Pre School Curriculum enables them to promote high levels of interest, progression and challenge of learning experiences.

“The comprehensive planning identifies clearly the learning potential of the organised activities and considers the individual needs and interests of the children".

It adds:“The leadership and management of the pre school is outstanding and the effective and collegial staff team are all committed to providing the highest quality of pre school provision".

The centre began as Donemana Community Playgroup in September 1988. The present building opened in September 2010 with an enclosed and covered outdoor play area attached and the name was changed to Woodlands Pre School Centre.

“We are now seeing the children of past pupils coming to the centre and the group celebrated their birthday in June 2018 with a fun day for children and parents in Ballylaw Hall.

“Currently the group is running two sessions each day for a total of 32 children who will all be going to primary one in September 2020,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Applications for children born between July 2, 2015 and July 1, 2017 will open at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 7 for three weeks until 12 noon on Thursday, January 30 for parents wishing to apply for a funded place for their child.

Applications are to be made online on the EA website www.eani.ors.uk/admissions by the deadline to ensure eligible children are considered during the first stage of the process.

Woodlands will hold an ‘Open Night’ on Wednesday, January 8 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm for parents of prospective children to come along to see the facilities and meet the staff who will be able to answer any queries.