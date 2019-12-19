Tullamore New Year's Eve Concert called off

Nicholl calls for road user vigilance in Greysteel
THE controversial New Year’s Eve concert which had been relocated to Market Square from O’Connor Square due to the ongoing Street Enhancement works has been called off.
A statement on Offaly County Council’s website this morning revealed; “In the interests of public safety Offaly County Council have decided to postpone the event planned for New Year’s Eve in O’Connor Sq./Market Sq., Tullamore.”
The council statement said they plan to have a family friendly event when O’Connor Square. is fully complete and look forward to welcoming all to this.
The concert had generated some controversy due to the original price tag of €25,00 which was subsequently reduced to €17,000.