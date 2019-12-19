Tullamore New Year's Eve Concert called off

Email:

ger.scully@tullamoretribune.ie

THE controversial New Year’s Eve concert which had been relocated to Market Square from O’Connor Square due to the ongoing Street Enhancement works has been called off.

A statement on Offaly County Council’s website this morning revealed; “In the interests of public safety Offaly County Council have decided to postpone the event planned for New Year’s Eve in O’Connor Sq./Market Sq., Tullamore.”

The council statement said they plan to have a family friendly event when O’Connor Square. is fully complete and look forward to welcoming all to this.

The concert had generated some controversy due to the original price tag of €25,00 which was subsequently reduced to €17,000.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130