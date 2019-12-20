Cllr Owens says Bord na Mona will 'wash its hands' of Lough Boora

A COUNCILLOR has expressed concern about the future of one of Offaly’s biggest tourist attractions.

About 100,000 visitors go to Lough Boora Discovery Park each year but Cllr Danny Owens fears Bord na Mona, will offload it.

“I think it’s inevitable that Bord na Mona will be washing their hands of the bother of looking after Lough Boora,” said Cllr Owens.

The Fianna Fail councillor told Monday’s meeting of the local authority that they needed to consider what role they would be playing in Lough Boora in the future, saying Bord na Mona had already laid off some staff there.

“I think it’s an area we’ll have to focus on in due course,” said the Killoughey representative.

He was responding to a report from Amanda Pedlow, heritage officer for Offaly, who said the future direction of the sculpture park at Lough Boora was now being considered.

Ms Pedlow said the sculpture park had been developed between 2001 and 2010 and many of the original sculptures reflected the brown landscape of the cutaway bog.

Then there “was a lull” in the sculpture park and in the meantime the landscape had changed with regeneration and “will continue to transform.”

As part of the Creative Ireland project, a Government funded arts and heritage initiative which follows on from the 1916 centenary celebrations, the council is assessing the future of the Lough Boora sculpture park.

“It’s a really important facility so this is an important piece of work,” said Ms Pedlow.

The heritage officer also hailed the new County Archives in Tullamore as a “facility now second to none in the country”.

It will be open for researchers from January and ties with the offalyarchives.com website which has “got archives from a number of different locations all connected with Offaly”.

“We are in a really strong place for providing support for researchers,” said Ms Pedlow and data on the website is being used worldwide.

It is expected that the County Archives, which are located in the Axis Business Park in Tullamore, will be visited by researchers from around the globe.

Cllr Neil Feighery said “Offaly is becoming a leader in a huge amount of areas, particularly in archives”.

“It’s fantastic that it’s going to become a leader for university research,” added the Fine Gael representative.

The Creative Ireland project in Offaly will run until 2022 and among the other projects are support for the retention of thatched buildings in the county and a joint project with Westmeath County Council on making the river Brosna more accessible to the public.

The river Brosna project could even see the waterway, which runs from Lough Owel in Westmeath to Shannon Harbour in Offaly, hosting a kayaking or canoeing relay where communities pass a baton to each other.

Ms Pedlow said a meeting had been organised about the Brosna in July had generated massive interest.

“We couldn’t believe it. Every single community came from Mullingar all the way down to Shannon Harbour,” she said. “There’s huge energy about this project.”

An example of a Creative Ireland project completed in 2019 was the sculptures in Geashill based on the legend of Heremon and Heber and the Battle of Geashill.

The myth from the Bronze Age has been brought to the fore by local farmer and writer Clemens von Ow.

The community “asked for an artistic response” to the story and when the project was put out to tender the sculptor Holger Lonze was engaged.

He came up with the pieces which now stand in the park on the Portarlington road just outside Geashill.

“It’s absolutely looking wonderful,” said Ms Pedlow, adding that the artist had engaged well with the community and local school.

A local group, the Geashill Wednesday Club, also took a trip to the National Museum to view the historic Geashill Cauldron, a large metal pan found in the area.