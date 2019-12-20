Arrests made after break-in at Tandragee shop

William Irwin MLA said the incident took place last night

NEWRY & Armagh DUP Assemblyman, William Irwin MLA, has condemned a break-in at the SPAR supermarket in Tandragee in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Irwin said that individuals have been arrested at the scene and that the PSNI are actively investigating the incident.

He stated, “This is a concerning incident and I understand individuals were seen inside the shop in the early hours of this morning. Police moved quickly and arrests have been made and investigations of the scene are continuing.”

He added, “This is the second incident at the SPAR in Tandragee with a robbery incident last December leaving staff shocked and shaken. Tandragee does not need this type of criminality and I thank both the Police and the public for their vigilance in this regard.”

Alderman Gareth Wilson stated, “I thank the PSNI for their swift work and also the public for their vigilance. It is unacceptable that valued local retail services are targeted in this way and hopefully those behind this criminality will face the courts.”

