New principal appointed at Portadown College

THE Board of Governors of Portadown College has announced the appointment of former student, Miss Gillian Gibb, as the new Principal of Portadown College.

Miss Gibb, currently Vice Principal ‘Curriculum’ at the College, was confirmed in post following a robust recruitment and selection process and will take up her new position on January 1, 2020.

She succeeds the late Mr Simon Harper, who was Principal at the school from 2010 until his untimely death in April 2019.

Following post primary education at Markethill High School and Portadown College, Miss Gibb studied English Literature at the Queen’s University of Belfast, where she also completed her PGCE and MSc in Education.

Returning to the College as a teacher in 1998 Miss Gibb was appointed Head of English in 2002. Thereafter, she held various roles, including as a Senior Teacher and a staff representative on the Board of Governors.

In 2012, Miss Gibb was appointed Vice Principal ‘Pastoral Care’ and to her current role in 2014. Awarded a PQH NI (Professional Qualification in Headship) in 2010, she is also an Associate Assessor with the Education and Training Inspectorate.

Commenting upon the appointment, the Chairman of the Board of Governors Peter Aiken said, “We are pleased to appoint Miss Gibb as our new Principal.

"Miss Gibb is a talented leader and we have every confidence that under her stewardship the College will continue to flourish and enable our students to fulfil their potential.”

Miss Gibb said, “I am honoured to have been chosen to lead such an excellent school at the very heart of my own community.

"The challenges facing the education sector are significant, yet so too are the opportunities to provide a high quality, holistic educational experience for all our young people.

"I look forward to working in partnership with our talented students, supportive parents, dedicated staff and committed governors to build upon our collegial strengths and achievements.”

Continuing Miss Gibb added: "As a former Portadown College student, I am particularly proud of its successful history, strong reputation for academic achievement, caring ethos, supportive learning environment and enrichment experiences."