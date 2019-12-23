£9m Clogher Valley water upgrade

NI WATER is pleased to announce that a £9 million investment at Killyhevlin Water Treatment Works, Enniskillen, is now underway, which will bring major benefits to the security of the water supply to customers in Fermanagh and Clogher Valley.

The upgrade work involves the construction of a new clear water storage tank on site, which will provide essential support for water services, particularly during emergency situations, as well as improving the security of the water supply and drinking water quality.

As part of the project, construction is also underway on a new Pumping Station to allow for a future increase in water supply demands.

Paul Davison Head of Water Capital Procurement at NI Water said: “We are delighted that this major investment at Killyhevlin Water Treatment Works is now well underway, which will bring many improvements to our customers, including improved water quality and security of the water supply for our customers.

“The Killyhevlin plant treats water from the River Erne and supplies around 36 million litres of water per day to Fermanagh and the Clogher Valley.

“This upgrade will be particularly important during winter periods and other emergency situations and will help us to continue to deliver a world-class water service to the Fermanagh and Clogher Valley region.”

Dawson WAM is the main contractor for this major programme of work with Capita providing Project Management and technical support.