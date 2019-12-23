Airshow under fire

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is to conduct a major review of spending on events amid deepening concern over “disproportionate” funds lavished on Portrush.

The reassessment of spending priorities will cover events run solely by the council, like the Airshow, and external events which receive rate-payer funding.

News of the review, which will not come into effect until 2021, was delivered to the Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday evening as councillors were asked to approve the programme for 2020.

It was next summer’s list which prompted the DUP’s George Duddy to raise concerns over the level of spending in the borough’s premier resort.

When the Airshow’s £234,000 spend is taken into consideration, Portrush receives £265,000, plus a share of the Atlantic Sessions (£18,000) and Christmas switch-on (£55,000) budgets.

Around £22,000 is spent on the NW200 Race Week Festival, alongside an £80,000 grant handed to Coleraine and District Motor Club.

