Chair's Christmas Message

THE Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney, would like to wish everyone across the district a very happy, safe and peaceful Christmas.

He said: “While for most of us Christmas is a time of happiness, joy and celebration, it’s important we all spare a thought for those who are living in poverty or experiencing hardship at this time of year. Many children and young people in the district will unfortunately not wake up to lots of presents under the tree or enjoy a full tummy after the much anticipated Christmas dinner. While I wholly appreciate that Christmas can be a very financially challenging time for most, I would strongly encourage anyone who is in a position to do so, to make a donation, no matter how small, to a local food bank or toy appeal to help give these children and young people the Christmas they dream of, and deserve.”

He continued, “Christmas can also be an extremely difficult and sad time of the year for many, including those who have lost loved ones, are in poor health, or are living alone. I would ask that we all give a little extra consideration to the plight of others this Christmas and carry out one small act of kindness, whether it’s just stopping in on an elderly neighbour, or inviting someone living alone to dinner. This small act will mean a great deal to them and could just make their Christmas.

“I have really enjoyed my first six months as Chair of Mid Ulster District Council and I would like to sincerely thank everyone in the district for making me feel so welcome and for involving me in their community events and indeed in their communities. It was an absolute privilege to attend all of the Christmas Lights Switch On events, it was a total joy to see so many smiley, happy young faces absorbing it all and to me that’s what it’s all about. Thank you to all the community organisations in Mid Ulster who work so tirelessly and selflessly all year round for the betterment of the district. Your hard work and unwavering commitment is greatly appreciated and admired.”

To finish he said, “I wish you all a very happy, safe and peaceful Christmas and I look forward to seeing and working with you all again in the New Year.”