Check in on the elderly this Christmas

AS part of Operation Season’s Greetings the PSNI Limavady Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers are checking in on a number of elderly residents over the festive period.

Victims of residential burglaries in Limavady, which occurred during 2019, received welcome visits to check on their welfare and provide further support in relation to crime prevention and home safety.

Crimes against the elderly impact on some of the most vulnerable members of the community and can leave them feeling unsafe in their own homes.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The revisits give us an opportunity to ensure people are taking appropriate crime prevention steps and, if necessary, we can signpost them to other support services.

“The response has been really positive and many people have appreciated the extra reassurance.

“We would like to say thank you to our friends at Causeway Older Active Strategic Team (COAST) for supplying the bags which we are handing out as we visit victims.

“The bags contain useful crime prevention advice as well as a signed Christmas card.”

Community officers are asking the public to use the Christmas period as an opportunity to call in with an older or more vulnerable neighbour and if you have any concerns please give us a call.