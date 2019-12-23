Kezzie finds 'Forever Home' just in time for Christmas

A Dogs Trust Ballymena resident who has spent more than a year of her life in kennels, has finally found her forever home and will be enjoying her first Christmas with her new family.

Kezzie, the 13-year-old Border Collie who is around 100 years old in human years, might be more refined in age but getting her forever home has given her a new lease of life.

Nuala Wilson, who has been a supporter of Dogs Trust for some time, had been searching for a canine companion with her partner Lance. They had seen Kezzie’s pictures on the Dogs Trust website and wanted to meet her.

Nuala said: “We visited the Rehoming Centre, where all the other dogs were so excited and lively in their kennels. Kezzie just seemed so relaxed and we got the chance to meet and play with her.

“Despite being an older dog, she has the heart of a puppy and I personally believe she chose us as her new owners as much as we chose her. Our life has changed so much since taking her home with us and we wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We definitely have more responsibility with a dog and a set routine, however Kezzie is part of the family and makes our house feel like a home. We can’t wait to spend Christmas with Kezzie; she will definitely get lots of toys and although she is on a special diet for her tummy, she will get some tummy friendly treats for dinner too.”

Sarah Park, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said:“We are so glad Kezzie has settled into her new home. Although we were sad to see her go, we are over the moon because she couldn’t have found a better family.

“Although Kezzie is the perfect example of a dog finding their forever home, statistics show online searches for puppies skyrocket by 44% in the countdown to Christmas; and we would urge the public not to buy puppies or dogs as gifts. Our slogan, A dog is for life, not just for Christmas, is still very relevant and a reminder to think carefully about the lifelong commitment of getting a pet before making the decision.

“If someone isn’t sure about whether now is the right time is to welcome a four-legged friend into their home, we would encourage them to support rescue dogs in other ways such as becoming a volunteer foster carer or sponsoring one of our beautiful dogs.”

Visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/adogisforlife to find out more about fostering, sponsoring a dog and for advice on dog ownership. To find out more about how you can support Dogs Trust, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/adogisforlife